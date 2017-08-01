Muleskinner Vol. 112 Issue 2 8.31.17

In this issue, Aug. 31 – Sept. 6: Page 3 > News Mental Fitness: Counseling Center and the Rec promote mental health workshop series News Briefs: College St. gas leak / Payroll delay update / Office of technology outages Page 4 > News Know your market: Second annual Big Idea conference Budget cuts continues to… Read more »
The Latest News from THE MULESKINNER:
Jennies Go Global: Redmond Follows in Footsteps of Summer Olympians
by JACOB WOERTHER Sports Editor It was a dark, rainy day as Paige Redmond ascended to the top of Mount Corcovoda in Rio de Janerio. Just as the junior forward reached the Christ the Redeemer statue at the summit, a cloud passed through the monument, surrounding her group in a hazy atmosphere. And although the… Read more »
EDITORIAL: If you haven’t noticed…
by MULESKINNER STAFF If you haven’t noticed… We were placed in abeyance. A fancy word for suspension. Not a suspension-after-the-principal’s-office suspension but a suspended-in-the-air suspension or better said, Limbo. Our “Limbo” state was brought on by higher education budgets cuts, our general operations and wages budgets were cut. Fortunately, our wages were reinstated by Provost/Chief… Read more »
Square One: A Warrensburg project focused on improvement
by CHRIS HOLMBURG Reporter There is a lot of trash in this town. That isn’t an angry metaphor for anything. There really is a lot of trash in this town. Go out and look, anywhere. If it’s a public space, I’ll confidently wager that you can find something that shouldn’t be there, exerting no more energy… Read more »